THATCHER — The Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters volleyball team will play its last game of the season Friday, receiving the honor of being the first EAC team to take to the brand-new maplewood floor of Guitteau Gymnasium, all while fans, employees and alumni cheer from the new purple-colored bleachers on both sides of the gym.
“First time I came to this gym I was 7 years old; Chuck Lavetter’s basketball camp (in) 1977. I was a little kid,” said Eastern Arizona College President Todd Haynie. “There was a second level of bleachers prior to the Wellness Center being up there.
“So I come back into the gym today and I remember when I was 7 years old. It’s personal; I’ve got this personal connection to the place — a personal connection to the college and a personal connection to this gym. So I am so grateful and so pleased to be part of this gym coming back to life. Resurrected if you will, lemons to lemonade.”
The gym had to be completely remodeled and redesigned after a leaking water pipe in offices on the second floor burst one evening and flooded the building in the dead of the night.
The Courier will have more information and photos in the next edition from Friday’s return to sports action in the gymnasium.