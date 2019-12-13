THATCHER — The first day of the Eastern Arizona College Girls 44th annual Holiday Tournament started with some very high scoring, very low scoring and a few questionable calls.
“Today we started slow but once we got going, we did good its hard to coach a game like that where you get up so much and tomorrow we will be ready,” said Pima head coach Roy Corona.
Pima and Willcox tipped off the tournament, and it was Pima all day long, pushing the tempo and having its way throughout the game, shutting down the Willcox defense and forcing the Cowgirls to turn the ball over.
The No. 2 Roughriders took down the No. 7 Cowgirls, 64-9. Pima’s Nevaeh Grant finished the game with 14 points.
San Carlos 92, Duncan 21
The second game of the day featured the No. 8 Duncan Wildkats vs. the No. 1 San Carlos Braves, and the Braves wasted no time to get the party started.
The Braves went on an early 9-0 run, and their defense and full-court press forced more than a dozen Wildkats’ turnovers.
“We played the number one team, and we kept them under 100 points. We had a goal to reach 20 and we beat our goal by one. Together, as a team, we just need to continue to be headstrong,” said Duncan’s Melissa Claridge.
San Carlos’ Heaven Cosen had the hot hand for San Carlos, scoring 37 points.
Morenci 44, Safford 34
The third game of the evening was beginning of the end of Safford’s reign as tournament champions. After five championships in a row, the Bulldogs fell to the Morenci Wildcats, 44-34.
“Our coach gave us a really good talk at halftime, and it pushed us to victory in the second half,” said Morenci’s Brigid Sylvester.
The Wildcats went on an early 6-0 run, taking advantage of bad passes and back-to-back turnovers, forcing the Bulldogs to try and dig themselves out of the hole.
Thatcher 69, Fort Thomas 58
The final game of the evening was between the No. 3 Thatcher vs, No. 6 ranked Fort Thomas. It was a back-and-forth rollercoaster game that featured a few controversial calls from the refs against Fort Thomas in the first half.
“It was our coaches that helped us a lot. Moving forward, I feel that we will do pretty good as long as we play smart,” said Thatcher’s Ashlyn Thompson.
Thompson finished the game with 24 points.
With missed free throws and back and forth scoring the Eagles were able to go on a 6-0 run that gave the Eagles the edge they were looking for and gave them a 69-58 win.
Day 2 Friday will start with play in the loser’s bracket, with No. 8 Duncan facing No. 4 Safford at 1 p.m. No. 6 will take on No. 7 Willcox at 2:30 p.m.
In the winner’s bracket, No. 1 San Carlos will face No. 5 Morenci at 6:30 p.m., and No. 2 Pima will face No. 3 Thatcher at 8 p.m.