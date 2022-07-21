EAC lands 40 on Academic All-American teams

The National Junior College Athletic Association recently named 40 Eastern Arizona College student-athletes to its 2021-22 Academic All-American teams.

They were among 9,912 juco student-athletes who achieved a GPA above 3.60. NJCAA issued the list on June 11.

