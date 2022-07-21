EAC lands 40 on Academic All-American teams

The National Junior College Athletic Association recently named 40 Eastern Arizona College student-athletes to its 2021-22 Academic All-American teams.
They were among 9,912 juco student-athletes who achieved a GPA above 3.60. NJCAA issued the list on June 11.
EAC had six first-team members (4.00 GPA), 16 second-teamers (3.80-3.99 GPA) and 18 third-teamers (3.60-3.79 GPA).
Four EAC sports teams had cumulative GPAs that ranked them among the top 10 nationally:
Men’s basketball, 3.6 GPA (second nationally)
Volleyball, 3.74 GPA (fifth)
EAC’s softball and women’s basketball programs also performed well academically, posting cumulative GPAs of 3.53 and 3.19, respectively.
EAC Athletic Director Jim Bagnall said the number of academic honorees was consistent with the school’s recent performance.
“Our teams have each qualified as NJCAA Academic All-Americans almost every year for quite a while,” he said. “I can think of maybe four or five times we did not have a team qualify over the past 10 to 15 years.
“The ranking of four teams in the top 10 may be as good as we have seen over the years,” he continued. “That is a tremendous positive. Our athletic programs do a great job of emphasizing academics to their student-athletes and results like these really do help to support that approach.”
EAC first team Academic All-Americans
Corey Boston, fr., men’s basketball
Laura Coulome, fr., tennis
Brooklyn Kempton, soph., tennis
Alondra Lugo, soph., softball
Madison Palmer, fr., tennis
Kiera Smith, soph., volleyball
Kaia Baker, fr. volleyball
Tiara Bolden, fr. women’s basketball
Jose Bustamante, soph., baseball
Madison Chavez, fr., softball
Braden Gluth, fr., baseball
Karli Haws, fr., volleyball
Olivia Haynie, fr., tennis
Griffyn Hyson, soph., baseball
Zavian Jackson, fr., men’s basketball
Kyra Kroll, fr., volleyball
Alyssa ALlera, soph., softball
Kayla Luna, soph., softball
Kadyn Osborne, fr., volleyball
Emma Roach, fr., softball
Savanna White, soph., volleyball
Sydney Wright, soph., women’s basketball
Reyce Allen, fr., men’s basketball
Pedro Alvarez, soph., golf
Mieya Andres, fr., softball
Maxwell Chapman, soph., baseball
Mikaela Jorgensen, soph., volleyball
Colin Kirk, soph., baseball
Alec Larson, soph., baseball
Maileen Mancha, fr., softball
Hannah Miler, fr., tennis
Tausala Moeaveave, fr., volleyball
Bailie Murray, fr., softball
Mouhamadou Niang, fr., men’s basketball
Julius Ryan, fr., baseball
Lauren Salcido, fr., softball
Braydon Schiess, fr., baseball
Khadija Smith, soph., women’s basketball
Khalil Walker, fr., baseball
Christa Zagala, fr., softball