Softball
EAC 6, Pima 0
EAC 11, Pima 2
Baseball
Yavapai 12, EAC 1
Yavapai 18, 8
Golf
Golf shot a team total of 309 to lead the DI Region I Tournament. Carter Rowe shot a 71 to lead the Monsters.
Tennis
Tennis finished Day One at the NJCAA National Championship Saturday. #1 Mariana Ramirez won 6-0, 6-0. #2 Aliya Henry won 6-2, 6-2. #4 Nia Black won 6-0, 6-1. #6 Cammie Wallace had a Bye. #3 Mikayla Herrera lost 1-6, 0-6. #5 Alissa Carter lost 2-6, 0-6. #1 Doubles Ramirez/Henry won 6-1, 6-4. #2 Doubles Herrera/Black lost 1-6, 0-6. #3 Doubles Carter/Wallace had a Bye.