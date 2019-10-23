THATCHER—There are nights in an athlete’s career that are special. Erin Willis for the Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters had hers Friday against the Mesa Thunderbirds in their 3-1 victory.
The past few weeks, the Gila Monsters would start out with a lead in game one only to lose it late in the game, and then fall apart for the next two. This happened against Yavapai and Pima.
EAC really needed the Mesa game to go differently. It was a matter of pride for the team and Willis.
“We finally came together,” Willis said. “We wanted it bad. I wanted it real bad. I was sick of losing.”
Coach Shari Kay took the team back to the practice court right after their loss against Pima, until after the midnight hour.
“We practiced until 12:40 a.m. We worked really hard, too,” coach Kay said. “We worked on our short game. The practice paid off tonight. We wanted it tonight. We really came together as a team.”
“I think it really helped (practice),” Willis said. “We all realized we wanted to win bad, and it helped us come together.”
The game final stats were not available at press, but it should be noted that Willis ranks in the top 10 in hitting percentage nationally. She proved this with deadly accuracy and tenacious defense during the first game and throughout the match. She is also 12th in block assists and 14th in blocks per set nationally.
The first game went dramatically differently than the past few, as Mesa started off with a 3-1 lead.
Willis and Harley Cummard started off quickly, tying it up at 4-4, then giving the Monsters a 5-4 lead. Mesa played solidly, setting up a game full of exciting volleys.
Bodies were kissing the court on both sides of the net as they battled it out and dove for digs in the Norma Bellamy Gymnasium on the campus of Safford High School. It was this week’s temporary home court for EAC while final preparations and construction proceed at Guitteau Gym, which suffered damage from a burst pipe earlier in the year.
With EAC down 9-11, Willis stepped up her intensity and took over the game for the Monsters. But the Thunderbirds were not going to give an inch.
It was a point trade from there, with ties at every single point to the end of the game.
And it was Willis’ game to win or to lose. Unofficially, she had seven kills and was responsible for 15 points from a variety of court skills. It was a school in how to play volleyball.
The Gila Monsters found themselves on the short side of a 24-23 score when Cummard tied it. Willis crushed the next one to make it 25-24. Then she and Cummard threw up a devastating block, accenting their huge game one win, 26-24.
With that monkey off their backs and the gremlins exercised from their psyches, the team was back to play coach Kay volleyball, and it showed.
Game two kept the teams trading points out of the block up to 4-4; then the Monsters went on a 7-point run. EAC moved out to a 12-6 lead. Mesa had cracked. It started missing digs and passes.
Jessica Sherwood caught the fever and started firing her shot across the Thunderbirds’ outstretched hands, putting them up 14-10. Willis followed with two more block assists, first with Ashely Martin and then with Joecy Cummings.
Sherwood, Martin and Cummings, along with Cummard and Willis, as well as Kori Diego, all played with inspired passion, feeding off each other’s play.
From that point, everybody on the EAC team was on her game with digs, blocks and crushing kills with that little extra snap of confidence.
EAC finished off game two with a 25-18 statement game, with a ripping kill from Sherwood.
The Mesa Thunderbirds, now down two games, were looking to not get the broom out of town for a long ride back to the Metro.
Eastern led most of the first half until Mesa battled back behind Kendall Coleman, who helped tie it up at 12-12.
Coleman took over the game for the Thunderbirds and pushed them to a 20-15 lead.
But the Monsters did not roll over as they had in previous games and tied it up, 22-22, despite Jayden Brinkeroff’s huge effort, which had given Mesa a 22-17 lead.
Brinkeroff was the key, and she ended up carrying the Thunderbirds to a 25-22 game three with a little net tap.
Game three would be a battle at first, but the wind had left the Thunderbirds’ sails after their huge effort in their win.
The Gila Monsters came at them with everything from everywhere as the team played with obvious joy.
Cummings gobbled up points and assisted Willis in blocks and had the team up, 10-7.
That’s when Mesa cracked again. It was the service kill from Makena Ahuna that did it to make the score 13-9, forcing a Mesa timeout.
The Monsters went off from there and finished out a much-needed pride win, 25-15.
With this latest home stretch done, their next game will take them on the road to Gilbert on Friday, Oct. 25. They will have two games left in their season after that at Yavapai, and then their final home game of the year with Arizona Western on Nov. 1. The location has not been determined as of press time.