Eastern Arizona College's women’s softball team opened the 2021 season at home on Tuesday when they hosted the Utah State University-Eastern Eagles in an afternoon double header.
The visiting Eagles handed the Gila Monster a 9-1 loss in the first game, but EAC held the Eagles scoreless for four innings in the second game, enroute to a 12-2 win. Freshman pitcher Ada Brown picked up the win in the afternoon finale.
The Eagles got out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning of Game One. Thatcher grad Gabby Romero cut the gap in half with a shot over the fence, 2-1, after one. Romero’s score was all the Gila Monsters could put together.
In Game Two, EAC flipped the script on the Eagles. The Gila Monsters turned a double play to bring the first inning to a close for USU-East. Romero struck again with a lead-off homer, Kayla Lunar added a three-run home run as EAC tallied an 8-0 run in the explosive first.
The Gila Monsters added four more in the second inning to make the score 12-0. The Eagles did respond with two in the fourth inning, but too little too late as EAC avenged the first game loss, 12-2.
About her teams’ first effort and of the 2021 season Coach Kate McCluskey said, “About what I expected yesterday in the season opener. We have been moving players around to positions, making room for injuries and holes left in the lineup, but we really just are not ready to play yet."
She went on to say, "USUE was a good opener for us as we are both about the same caliber right now. They were able to play some games the weekend before and have traveled a long way and we appreciate them coming in. We have just got to get some reps under our belts and then we hope to provide a product people will love to watch on our live stream."
McCluskey said the summer Romero spent in the weight room and working out paid off for her Tuesday.
"Romero did go yard in both games clearing 235 in the first game and about 210 in the second," she said. " We have a roster of 18 and will start putting them to good use on the field, in the weight room and in classes.”
The Gila Monsters are on the road until March 6 when they will host South Mountain and Arizona Community College Atheletic Conference play begins. They'll host Mesa on March 12.