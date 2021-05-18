Softball
Central Arizona 13, EAC 12
Arizona Western 12, EAC 3. Season has ended.
Golf
Golf was in 18th place after Day Two of the NJCAA National Tournament in Lubbock, TX. Individually, Carter Rowe was 2 over for the tournament 7 strokes from the leader.
Golf shot a team total 291 (3 over par) in Day Three of the NJCAA National Tournament and end the day in 13th place. The Monsters were led by Thomas Kollberg and Carter Rowe who was 4 over par for the tournament shooting a 68 and 73 respectively. Caleb Knight shot 72, Pedro Alvarez shot 78, and Xavier De La Rosa shot 80.
Golf finished the four day NJCAA National Tournament and placed 15th. Carter Rowe and Tom Kollberg led the way for the Monsters shooting 5 over par and finishing tied for 20th individually.