Volleyball
EAC lost to Arizona Western in four games. Scores were 25-22, 8-25, 20-25, and 18-25. Monsters complete the 2021 season.
Jalyn Osborne was named 1st Team All-ACCAC, 1st Team All Region, and ACCAC Setter of the Year.
Taya Baldwin was named 1st Team All Region.
Softball
EAC 9, Chandler-Gilbert 4
Chandler-Gilbert 5, EAC 4
Women's Basketball
No. 22 EAC 84, DII 80
Monsters host #19 Central Arizona next Friday at 5:30pm. Airing on Livestream.com/eacmonsters.
Men's Basketball
EAC 103, Pima 100 in OT
Monsters host Central Arizona next Friday at 7:30pm. Airing on Livestream.com/eacmonsters.