Tennis
The NJCAA National Tennis Tournament continued on Day Three Monday. Aliya Henry lost 2-6, 4-6 in the quarterfinals. Mikayla Herrera lost 3-8 in the Consolation Semifinals. Alissa Carter won 8-4 and plays in the Consolation Finals on Tuesday. Cammie Wallace lost 1-8 in the Consolation Quarterfinals. #1 Doubles of Ramirez/Henry lost 3-6, 0-6. #2 Doubles of Herrera/Black won 8-2 and played in the Consolation Semifinals on Tuesday. #3 Doubles of Carter/Wallace lost 3-8.
Tennis wrapped up Day Four of the NJCAA Tournament. Alissa Carter lost 4-8 in the Consolation Finals. #2 Doubles of Mikayla Herrera and Nia Black lost 5-8 in the Consolation Semifinals. Monsters are currently sitting in 14th place.
Baseball
Cochise 8, EAC 6 in Region I play-in game. Season over.
Softball
Central Arizona 5, EAC 2
EAC 6, Central Arizona 2
Monsters host #10 Yavapai on Saturday in an 11 a.m. doubleheader.