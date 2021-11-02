EAC Sports Roundup Nov 2, 2021 Nov 2, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Men's BasketballEastern Arizona College 109, Benedictine University-Mesa JV 62.High scorers: Mohamed Niang, 25; Reyce Allen, 16; Bryce Ware, 16; Corey Boston, 14; Lorenzo Caldwell, 10.Volleyball - Final game of seasonEastern Arizona College 3, Phoenix 0Scores: 28-26, 25-15 and 25-23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eac Roundup Game Sport Volleyball Basketball Eastern Arizona College Men Load comments Most Popular Duncan responds to Sheriff's allegations, provides insight into town hall disarray Domestic violence survivor shares her story of abuse and hope Duncan Water Lab part of AG's investigation Happy Halloween! Thatcher dominates Safford, hands them 55-0 loss They're the champs Graham County resident loses home in early morning fire Nearly 600 Graham County residents currently have COVID-19 NatureSweet warns county innovation center could falter without help Alfredo Leroy Moran