Eastern Arizona College standout Alan Aguero is on his way to New Mexico State, but not without a tough start out of high school and a lot of work to make up for lost time.
EAC helped him get back on the right path.
Aguero, EAC’s Male Athlete of the Year, was named second team All-ACCAC and second team All-Region 1 in 2022. The pitcher out of El Paso had an impressive 2.47 ERA, but it was a long road getting there.
After high school, Aguero enrolled at New Mexico Military Institute.
“To be honest, my experience there was probably the worst year of my life,” he said. “It was tough mentally, physically, emotionally – everything. It was tough being there. It’s how strict everything was, and I wasn’t getting a good junior college experience. And military was getting in the way of baseball and that is not what I wanted to do. It was real tough.”
Hhe needed some time to regroup and plan his next steps. He took off a year and ended up at EAC.
“At a junior college you’ve just got to grind it out and position yourself for a better opportunity,” he said. “I wanted to get the JUCO experience because I don’t think I was necessarily ready to play Division 1 baseball out of high school and I knew JUCO would help me get there.”
It did, but it took a lot of work.
“It’s tough to be consistent, but it’s important. Day after day they’re going to expect to get the same thing out of you. That is the thing I think I did best was being consistent start after start,” Aguero said of his time at EAC.
Aguero is working out at training facility in Phoenix this summer. He knows he has to put in the work to be ready for the Division 1 competition he’ll face at New Mexico State.
He saw the team play in a recent playoff game in Phoenix and he said seeing the team perform in person has him eager to join them and continue his career.
“It was exciting and motivating – just picturing myself on the mound was really exciting. This is the path that I wanted to be on, and it feels really good. This is the school I really wanted to go to,” he said. “All season I was focused and motivated on the mound and I’m happy I’m at where I’m at.”