Head Coach Shari Kay described it as “a little chat” that lit a fire under her Eastern Arizona College volleyball squad and helped them overcome second- and third-game losses to defeat Pima Community College three games to two Wednesday night in Thatcher.
The match was the regular season opener for the Gila Monsters, who were in Roswell, N.M., Aug. 19-20, to participate in the New Mexico Military Institute Classic tournament. The EAC girls made a strong showing in Roswell, going 3-1 and defeating a pair of nationally ranked teams: 13th-ranked Tyler (Texas) Junior College and 10th-ranked Northeastern Junior College, of Sterling, Colo.
Pima was also in Roswell that weekend and lost three out of four, including a 3-0 loss to Tyler.
Those results would have suggested Eastern was the superior squad entering Wednesday’s contest, but that wasn’t apparent through the first three games of the match.
The evening started out promising enough: The Gila Monsters grabbed an early 3-1 lead in the first game before outlasting the Aztecs in a nip-and-tuck exchange that ended with EAC ahead 25-20.
A similar outcome seemed to be unfolding in game two. About midway through the game, the score was tied 13-13, and the capacity crowd was waiting for the home team to make a run. That’s not what happened, though. Instead, Pima rattled off five quick points to pull ahead 13-18.
The Gila Monsters clawed back to pull even at 22-22, but a missed block and a spike that sailed long helped take them out of the game for a 22-25 loss.
The wheels seemed to come off at that point. EAC fell behind immediately in game three, trailing 6-12 at one point before managing to pull as close as 9-13. That’s as good as it got. A series of errors accrued, and the Gila Monsters found themselves on the losing end of a 16-25 score and in a 1-2 hole for the match.
That’s when Coach Kay decided it was time for that chat. She advised her players their energy and communication on the court weren’t up to snuff.
“Our team personality is that we’re super supportive of each other and real talkative,” Kay observed. “That went away for a while.”
It wasn’t immediately apparent it came back at the start of game four. The Gila Monsters again fell behind early and trailed 5-10 at one point. Three successive EAC points followed to pull them within two. Once they had the game within reach, they kept it there with tougher defense and noticeably improved overall play.
The Gila Monsters finally pulled ahead, 20-19, after a well-placed dink ended a long rally against the Aztecs. Another tie immediately followed, but from then on, EAC took the game in hand, winning 25-22.
The deciding game five shaped up to be another nail-biter. EAC trailed for much of the early going and was looking up from a 7-10 hole before storming back and pulling ahead 14-11.
Pima wasn’t dead yet, however. The Aztecs thwarted two match points before finally giving up the ghost to lose the game, 15-13, and the match, 3-2.
Despite her team’s struggles Wednesday, Kay was complimentary of the play of sophomore setter Kadyn Osborne, who the coach said was consistent and provided a great defensive effort throughout the match.
Kay expressed high hopes for the remainder of the Gila Monsters’ season. Based on her team’s performance in New Mexico, she said she believes her team is capable of winning its conference and earning an invite to the national tournament.
“But you wouldn’t know it based on tonight,” she added.