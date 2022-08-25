Head Coach Shari Kay described it as “a little chat” that lit a fire under her Eastern Arizona College volleyball squad and helped them overcome second- and third-game losses to defeat Pima Community College three games to two Wednesday night in Thatcher.

The match was the regular season opener for the Gila Monsters, who were in Roswell, N.M., Aug. 19-20, to participate in the New Mexico Military Institute Classic tournament. The EAC girls made a strong showing in Roswell, going 3-1 and defeating a pair of nationally ranked teams: 13th-ranked Tyler (Texas) Junior College and 10th-ranked Northeastern Junior College, of Sterling, Colo.

