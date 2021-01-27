As with most sports across the country, COVID-19 has caused a delay for Eastern Arizona College women's basketball team's 2020-2021 season.
Although they may be starting late, they are starting with a pre-season ranking of #22 team in the nation. That ranking is by the World Exposure Media.
“The honor is great and humbling, last year we finished second in the region with only freshmen,” said Coach Cameron Turner.
The 2019-2020 EAC lady hoopsters logged a 22-9 record.
The ladies will start their season Feb. 9 when they will host Arizona Western College.
About this season's team Turner said, “Our top returners are Isis Smith, Isis was our point guard and led us in minutes played, she plays very hard and control the pace of our team. She is getting recruited by teams in the ACC and SEC conferences. Susi Namoa was selected last season All-Region 3rd team and All-Freshman 1st team. Susi is a Swiss Army knife for our team and exciting to watch. Susi is committed to play at University of Alaska Anchorage after her time at EAC."
Turner also said another returner is Nay John. She's from Anchorage, Alaska and signed this fall to play next season at NCAA D2 Adams State University. In addition, he said the top in-coming freshman is Catarina Ferreira from Brazil.
"Catarina was the top youth player in Brazil for 2019; she is very skilled and has a bright future," he said.