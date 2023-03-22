LUBBOCK, Texas — The adage, “It’s not how you start; it’s how you finish” proved true again as the Eastern Arizona College women’s basketball team’s season ended with a 72-66 loss to North Dakota State College of Science in the first round of the NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The game was played Wednesday evening at Lubbock Christian University.
EAC looked like the better team well into the third quarter. The Gila Monsters held a 11-point lead with 6:13 remaining in the third quarter when freshman guard Vitoria Santana was charged with a technical for taunting after a blocked shot.
That’s when the wheels started to come off . NDSCS (30-4) made one of the two technical shots, and then picked up seven more unanswered points to bring EAC’s advantage down to 46-43.
The Monsters regrouped somewhat after that and managed to get their lead back up to five, at 57-52, by the end of the third period. Star forward Skye Miller, who sat out the entire third quarter after picking up her third foul late in the first half, looked like she was going to help her team regain full control after she scored three quick points early in the final period. She struggled after that, however, scoring only two more points before fouling out with 49 seconds left in the game.
Meanwhile, Miller didn’t get much help offensively in the final frame. The remainder of EAC’s starting five posted a goose egg in the fourth. The only other scoring in the period was four points from reserve center Gracie Sorensen.
The Gila Monsters’ inside game, which had been effective in the early going both in terms of scoring and rebounding, largely vanished over the last 14 minutes of play. The Wildcats’ defense collapsed, cutting off open lanes and forcing EAC’s post players into difficult shots.
Meanwhile, as the Monsters struggled to muster a perimeter game to draw defenders from the lane, the Wildcats’ outside shooting came to life. After going three of 10 from three-point range in the first half, NDSCS posted a blistering 71 percent (five of seven) from long-range territory in the second.
EAC was only one of seven (14 percent) over that same stretch and three of 17 (17.6 percent) for the game.
With just under seven minutes left in the fourth, NDSCS pulled ahead, 61-60, for its first lead since the beginning of the first quarter. The Monsters stayed within reach, mostly on the strength of their defense, which forced eight turnovers in the period, but they couldn’t turn those miscues into points, and they made enough mistakes of their own to allow the Wildcats to pull away.
Despite playing only 20 minutes, Miller led four Gila Monsters in double figures with 12 points. NDSCS’ Arianna Berryhill led all scorers with 24 points.
The Gila Monsters finished their season with a record of 29-2. Their season included a first-place finish in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference and an NJCAA Region 1 title.