Skye Miller

EAC sophomore forward Skye Miller (5) attempts a layup against North Dakota State College of Science in the first round of the NJCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship.

 COURTESY PHOTO

LUBBOCK, Texas — The adage, “It’s not how you start; it’s how you finish” proved true again as the Eastern Arizona College women’s basketball team’s season ended with a 72-66 loss to North Dakota State College of Science in the first round of the NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The game was played Wednesday evening at Lubbock Christian University.

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

Tags

Load comments