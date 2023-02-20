EAC's Mancha earns Player of the Week honors Feb 20, 2023 Feb 20, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jaileen Mancha COURTESY PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eastern Arizona College pitcher Jaileen Mancha is the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference Division I Softball Player of the Week for Feb. 5-11.The sophomore from Las Cruces, N.M., struck out six and allowed three hits and one run over six innings in the Gila Monsters' 9-1 win over Pima Community College on Feb. 11.Mancha is 3-1 with one save and a 4.20 earned run average for the Gila Monsters this season. She has struck out 54 batters. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Zoology Load comments Most Popular Restaurant closure results in shakeup on chamber board Tours to resume at Mount Graham International Observatory Family of missing girl still seeking leads Cancer run to benefit Thatcher teen Bill would rein in messaging on ADOT signage State AG investigating pending Kroger-Albertsons merger EAC's Mancha earns Player of the Week honors Bill would curb solar and wind projects on grazing lands Lady Gila Monsters pass tough road test in Yuma Fairbanks Middle Schooler finishes on top in Greenlee Spelling Bee