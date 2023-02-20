Jaileen Mancha

Eastern Arizona College pitcher Jaileen Mancha is the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference Division I Softball Player of the Week for Feb. 5-11.

The sophomore from Las Cruces, N.M., struck out six and allowed three hits and one run over six innings in the Gila Monsters' 9-1 win over Pima Community College on Feb. 11.

