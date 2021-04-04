Eastern Arizona College's women's basketball coach, Cameron Turner, was named the ACCAC Coach of the Year over the weekend and several players also received honors.
Catarina Ferreira: ACCAC 1st Team, All-Region 1st Team, Freshman of the Year
Isis Smith: ACCAC 1st Team, All-Region 1st Team
Susi Namoa: ACCAC 2nd Team, All-Region 2nd Team
Ajae Yoakum: ACCAC 2nd Team, All-Region 2nd Team
Smith was also named ACCAC Player of the Week. Smith scored 23 points in a win over Pima. She was 8-13 from the floor with nine rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block.
Sports Roundup
Softball
Phoenix 4, EAC 0
Phoenix 12, EAC 4
Tennis
Defeated Mesa and Glendale in a dual match and Paradise Valley. Scores were 9-0 in all three matches. Monsters travel to Paradise Valley Thursday.