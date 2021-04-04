eac logo.jpg

Eastern Arizona College's women's basketball coach, Cameron Turner, was named the ACCAC Coach of the Year over the weekend and several players also received honors.

Catarina Ferreira: ACCAC 1st Team, All-Region 1st Team, Freshman of the Year

Isis Smith: ACCAC 1st Team, All-Region 1st Team

Susi Namoa: ACCAC 2nd Team, All-Region 2nd Team

Ajae Yoakum: ACCAC 2nd Team, All-Region 2nd Team

Smith was also named ACCAC Player of the Week. Smith scored 23 points in a win over Pima. She was 8-13 from the floor with nine rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block.

Sports Roundup

Softball

Phoenix 4, EAC 0

Phoenix 12, EAC 4

Tennis

Defeated Mesa and Glendale in a dual match and Paradise Valley. Scores were 9-0 in all three matches. Monsters travel to Paradise Valley Thursday.

Tags

Load comments