THATCHER — A sold-out gymnasium, close games, overtime and an upset is how it went down for day two of the Eastern Arizona College holiday tournament.
Willcox and Morenci tipped off the second day in a close battle. Morenci beat Willcox, 51-44.
“Today I feel like our team came out (and) we gave a lot more effort then we have all year. We broke a four-game losing streak, which is a great thing for us. Overall, today was a team win,” said Morenci’s Maddux Martinez.
Martinez finished the game with 15 points.
Exchanging baskets and lead changes throughout the game, both teams were trying to find their niche and take home a victory. The Cowboys were banking on their big man, Rico Lunt, to pull down the rebounds and score over the smaller Wildcats. Lunt finished the game with 19 points.
Halfway through the fourth quarter the Wildcats went on an 8-2 run and found their momentum and force the Cowboys to take hard shots, which led the way to a Wildcats victory.
“Most the time, I think it was just us not taking care of the ball. We speeded things up and we didn’t slow things down as we did at the beginning,” Lunt said. “We didn’t pass the ball as early as we should have and we had open looks, we just didn’t hit them early enough.”
Duncan 57, St. David 47
In the second game of the day, Duncan and St. David took the court to try and redeem themselves from day one losses.
Duncan beat St. David, 57-47.
Before the game Duncan’s head coach, Eldon Merrell took a moment to speak with the Eastern Arizona Courier about the upcoming game.
“Today is going to be fun, always tough competition, so we will see how it goes,” he said.
Duncan started on fire, going on a 5-0 run putting the pressure on St. David early in the game. Duncan’s Jarrett French had the hot hand, knocking down an early 3-pointer.
After being up early by 7, St. David knocked down a big 3-pointer to get within reach of Duncan. But, late in the second half, Duncan took advantage of St. David turnovers. Meanwhile, the Wildkats’ big man, Steven Pierpont, who was able to knock down a few key hook shots and pull down the offensive rebound to give the Wildkat’s second opportunities and lead them to victory.
Fort Thomas 63, Safford 53
No. 2 Fort Thomas took on No. 3 Safford in a tense, back-and-forth game that was up for grabs until late in the fourth quarter.
Fort Thomas held on to beat Safford, 63-53.
“Being able to get my teammates open, we went on a roll and play good defense and having good communication and getting those offensive rebounds,” said Fort Thomas’ Brad Johnson.
Johnson had 16 points for the night.
Exchanging baskets and trying to counter their opponent’s mistakes the Apaches and Bulldogs were neck-and-neck in the first quarter, with the Apaches up, 11-8, going into the second quarter.
To start the second quarter, the Bulldogs took the lead after they went on a 9-0 run. But late in the first half, Fort Thomas center Latrell Titla took the game into his own hands, scoring 6 straight points and bringing down four rebounds, that brought his team within 3 points going into halftime.
Titla finished the game with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
With Safford up, 30-27, to start the third quarter, the Bulldogs turned up the heat, going on a 10-0 run that gave them a 10-point lead over the Apaches.
Going into the fourth quarter, the Apaches came together to go on a 7-0 run, bringing them within 2 points. The faster Apaches guards and their stingy defense helped them to force turnovers that led to points and the championship game Wednesday night.
Thatcher 56, Pima 48
Saving the best for last, several lead changes and a game that went down to the wire drove the crowd wild.
Thatcher upset Pima, 56-48, in overtime.
“My teammates and I all came together and we know that we can play. We just had to show it off here,” said Thatcher’s Brandon Napier.
Napier finished the game with 16 points.
Thatcher who had the advantage, 18-14, heading into the second quarter. But Pima started to find its rhythm when the Roughriders went on a 9-2 run, giving them the lead.
Pima’s Drew Thompson had 10 points in the first half, which helped his team take a 32-27 lead heading into halftime.
Thompson hit six 3-pointers and finished the game with 19 points, while his teammate Alec Judd finished the game with 15 points.
In a tight third quarter, the Roughriders were able to keep their composure and take a 43-38 lead over the Eagles going into the fourth quarter.
The Eagles started off the fourth quarter a little differently on defense, putting full-court pressure and trapping the Roughriders, forcing the ‘Riders to turn the ball over and take bad shots.
Thatcher took the lead back when Collin Thompson had back-to-back steals that led to a 3-point lead over Pima. With 1:35 left in the game, Pima hit a big 3 to tie the game.
With seconds left in the game, both teams had problems at the free-throw line, leading to overtime.
Trading baskets early into overtime it was the Eagles’ Bradley Curtis knocking down four free throws, who led the Eagles to upset the Roughriders
In the final day of play Wednesday, No. 7 Willcox will play No. 8 St. David at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for seventh place, No. 3 Safford will take on No. 1 Pima for third place at 2:30 p.m., No. 6 Morenci will face No. 5 Duncan for fifth place at 6:30 p.m., and No. 2 Fort Thomas will face No. 4 Thatcher in the championship game at 8 p.m.