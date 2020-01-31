THATCHER — The Lady Eagles finished the regular season strong with a blow-out victory over the Bears.
Thatcher beat Coolidge, 7-0, on Thursday afternoon.
“We have been slowly improving over the season, so this game we took everything that we have learned and put it together,” said Thatcher’s Katelyn Stauffer.
Eagles Kylee Dodge scored four goals in the matchup against the Bears.
“We just didn’t show up today,” said Coolidge’s Gisal Ibara.
Thatcher’s Kendra Wynne, Stauffer, and Matti Lopeman all scored a goal each to finish out the regular season.
The Thatcher girls finished the season third in the 3A Central Region, with a 5-2 region record and 6-5 overall. The Lady Eagles finished ranked No. 29 in the 3A Conference.
Teams ranked ninth through 24th get an additional play-in game in hopes of qualifying for the state tournament