PHOENIX — Thatcher Eagles drive for four titles in a row was crushed Saturday night by the Phoenix Christian Cougars.
No. 3-ranked Phoenix Christian routed Thatcher, 28-0.
“I just transferred to Phoenix Christian and ever since I showed up to this school they just always talk about Thatcher and how Thatcher has beaten us these past few years and how we always wanted to beat them, and I think that’s what drove us,” said, Phoenix Christian’s Cristian Mackey.
The Eagles came into the game without their two best running backs due to injury, allowing the Cougars to catch the Eagles on their heels.
On the Cougars first drive, quarterback Adrian Fleming hooked up with Howard Russel for a 36-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-17.
Then on Thatcher’s first offensive drive, the Eagles coughed up the football, turning it over to Phoenix Christian on the 46-yard line.
PCHS took advantage when running back Man-Man Freeman juked one Thatcher player, executed a spin move and was off to the races for a 21-yard touchdown run, giving PCHS a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Freeman rushed for 225 yards and had three rushing touchdowns.
The Cougars defense was clogging up the middle and shutting down the Eagles running game, forcing the Eagles to punt on several possessions.
After another Eagles punt, the Cougars went to the ground again, and scored on a 34-yard touchdown run, putting the Eagles further in the hole and down, 21-0, with eight minutes left in the first half.
On the next drive, the Eagles’ Mark Wren ran to the outside of the sideline for a 35-yard run, giving the Eagles some momentum before the end of the half. On the next play, however, the Cougars intercepted the ball.
After a scoreless third period, the Cougars ate up the clock, keeping the Eagles defense on the field for more than 10 minutes, capping the period and the game with a two-yard touchdown run that put an end to the Eagles season.
Thatcher seniors Spencer Stevens and Corbin Bonifacio spoke with Eastern Arizona Courier about their final game.
“It’s sad. I’m going to miss the family and the brotherhood that we built, and I’m grateful for the option that I got to play for Thatcher and the success we had the past three years. I have full faith in my teammates that will be coming back next year and continue the legacy,” Stevens said.
“We set out this year coming off everyone telling us we’re losing 20 seniors and that we will be nothing. From January we had a goal — to prove them wrong to do more and go for that four,” Bonifacio said.
“What we did today is we came in today ranked No. 7 and no one expected us to come this far and look here we are. These guys will be back next year.”