THATCHER — The No. 3 Lady Eagles ended the No. 7 Roughriders regular season with a dominant performance at home.
Thatcher defeated Pima, 56-33, on Thursday night.
“It was a great win; we all came together and it was great to get the ‘W,’ ” said Thatcher’s Mia Carter.
Carter had a game-high 14 points.
“We took open shots, and they weren’t falling. We didn’t have confidence in ourselves,” said Pima’s Maya Mattice.
Pima’s Aubrie and Ashlie Sherwood had 10 points each.
Pima and Thatcher will partake in the 2A East Tournament on Monday, Feb 10. Times are to be determined.