MORENCI — Playing stellar defense, passing the ball and running the floor effectively led the visiting Thatcher Eagles to victory over the Morenci Wildcats on Tuesday evening.
Thatcher took down Morenci, 62-39.
“We had a lot of practice going into tonight’s game and, moving forward, I think we can fine-tune some things. We can fine-tune our work and get prepared for these upcoming conference games,” said Thatcher junior point guard Michael Greer.
Greer finished the game with 14 points.
The Wildcats started the game with a few lead changes and showed that they belong. Morenci found itself down by just 3 going into the second quarter, thanks to Christian Mutengela who was running the court and getting the rebounds to give his team second shot chances.
That’s when the Eagles turned the dial-up, going on a 10-0 scoring run to give them a 13-point lead. The Eagles’ Spencer Stevens was a big factor by crashing the boards.
Stevens finished the game with 17 points.
Thatcher held Morenci to 4 points in the second quarter, forcing the ‘Cats to take difficult shots. Thatcher went into halftime up, 27-14.
To start the second half, the Wildcats went on a 6-0 run and pulled within 5 points behind the Eagles. That momentum fell short as the Thatcher went on a 12-0 run and the defense shut down the Wildcats for the last three minutes of the third quarter, leading to a comfortable road victory.
“It was a tough loss. I think we should have kept the energy we had in the first half and carried it on to the second half,” said Morenci’s Nico Hammond.
Thatcher (10-4) will host Benson (7-5) on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m.
Morenci (1-8) will host Tombstone (0-9) on Friday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m.