THATCHER — The No. 3 Lady Eagles took down the No. 8 Roughriders to move onto the sectional championship game.
Thatcher defeated Pima, 59-32, on Wednesday night.
“I felt we did good and made a few mistakes, but we’re ready to take on Bisbee,” said Thatcher’s Liv Lunt.
Eagles Cassidy Wakefield had a team-high 16 points, while Taya Baldwin had 14 points and three block shots.
“I feel like we played better against them this time. Moving forward, we’re doing good we could work a little more on our shooting, said Pima’s Ashlyn Chlarson.
Pima’s Saydee Allred had a team-high 16 points.
No. 3 Thatcher (23-4) will travel to No. 2 Bisbee (27-1) for the 2A East Sectional championship game Friday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m.