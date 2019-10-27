THATCHER — The Thatcher Eagles remained red hot by sweeping the visiting Morenci Wildcats, 25-13, 25-15, 25-18, on Thursday night.
According to azpreps365.com, the Eagles are now ranked No. 1 in 2A with a 15-0 undefeated regular-season record, not counting any tournament games.
“Moving forward, we need to work on more talking and watching the ball more,” said Morenci’s Candace Forgach-Aguilar.
In the first two sets, Morenci and Thatcher went back and forth, trading point for point early. Thatcher's Cassidy Wakefield helped give her team a 7-point lead with three kills, and her teammate Laney Morris polished off the Wildcats with a total of 15 aces in the first and second sets.
The Lady Eagles were playing aggressively, protecting the net and finding ways to score over the Wildcats.
Thatcher’s Taya Baldwin and Liv Lunt were unstoppable at the net, combining for 11 kills and denying the ball on several attempts by the Lady Wildcats.
The Wildcats showed a lot of heart during the game, not giving up and trying to counter the Eagles when needed. But the Eagles had their number when it came down to serves and finding open gaps, allowing them to score on routine plays.
In the third set, the Wildcats’ Julian Forgach-Aguilar kept the game close with her hits and kills, trying to get a rally going midway through the set.
With three ties and two lead changes, the Eagles went on to score four straight points, and Maci Lopeman finished the Wildcats off with three straight aces.
“I felt like we played great in tonight’s win; we really did well as a team and just played our best,” said Thatcher’s Cassidy Wakefield.
The 14th-ranked Morenci Wildcats (8-5) hosted the 12th-ranked Benson Bobcats (12-5) on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The Thatcher Eagles (15-5) hosted the Pima Roughriders (14-9) on Monday, Oct. 28, at 6p.m.