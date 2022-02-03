The softball team opened the 2022 season going 4-1 in the College of Southern Nevada Tournament in Henderson, Nevada. The opening game against Snow College was an offensive showcase for the Gila Monsters and a solid pitching performance from freshman Christa Zagala in the 18-7 win. Thatcher standout Gabby Romero had two home runs and six runs batted in while freshman Victoria Aguilar added a grand slam. The Gila Monsters totaled seven home runs.
Game two against host College of Southern Nevada was a back-and-forth battle with the Gila Monsters coming up short in the seventh inning in a 7-8 loss. Zagala took the loss in relief. Las Vegas native, Baillie Murray, had a triple with three rbis. Eastern spread out 14 hits and showed power at the plate.
Game three against College of Southern Idaho saw the Gila Monsters score early with five runs in the 1st inning in an 8-7 win. Zagala picked up another win as Lauren Salcido came in for the save.
Game four was a good pitching performance from Salcido and a 6-1 win over Utah State University Eastern. Freshman Cheyenne Cunningham drove in three runs with a triple. Freshman Nohea Akana went 3-3, drove in two runs and scored twice.
Eastern defeated Northeastern JC 10-2 to close out the tournament. Sophomore Alondra Lugo from Douglas pitched four innings on the mound for the win. Freshman Cassidy Morrow was 3-4 with four rbis and her third home run on the weekend. Freshman Emma Roach was 3-4 with three rbis and scored two runs. Romero was 3-3 at the plate.
It was a good opening weekend for a young roster, and they all got a chance to play significant innings. The Gila Monsters travel to Yuma for the Great Western Shootout on Friday and Saturday. Game times are 1:00pm and 3:30pm on Friday against Snow College and College of Southern Nevada. Saturday’s games are at 8:00am and 10:30am against Colorado Northwestern CC and Utah State University Eastern.
Basketball
On Feb. 2, the #21 women’s basketball defeated South Mountain 80-24.
Next up for the Gila Monsters is a home game vs Chandler-Gilbert on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Men’s basketball lost to South Mountain 65-92. They return to the court to host Chandler-Gilbert on Saturday at 4 p.m.