DOUGLAS — The Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters were in Cochise County Wednesday, Feb. 16, taking on the Cochise College Apaches in an Arizona Community College Athletic Conference (ACCAC) showdown.
The Eastern women picked up their 25th win of the season beating Cochise 75-42, while the Eastern men were defeated 88-59.
The women’s game was tied 6-6 early on when the Gila Monsters took control going on a 13-2 run giving them a 19-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Eastern continued its offensive domination the second quarter outscoring Cochise 24-7 taking a 43-15 lead at the half.
The second half had EAC outscoring Cochise 32-25.
As of press time, Eastern’s scoring leaders for the game had not yet been posted on the ACCAC website.
The Eastern women, 25-4 overall, 15-4 in conference, remain third in the conference behind Arizona Western and Central Arizona. They closed out the regular season Tuesday evening at Pima.
The Eastern men fell behind early to Cochise 10-0, rallied to tie the game at 13-13 but then fell behind again 29-16 and trailed 48-32 at the half.
The Apaches outscored the Gila Monsters 40-27 the second half. Mohamed Naing led EAC in scoring this game finishing with 14 points. Corey Boston chipped in 13.
The Eastern men 12-16 overall, 5-14 in conference, concluded regular season play Tuesday with a road game at Pima College in Tucson.