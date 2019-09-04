THATCHER -- Eastern Arizona college volleyball player Erin Willis was named ACCAC DI Player of the Week. Willis, a sophomore middle blocker from Snowflake, had 143 kills and a .487 hitting percentage in ten games. She added 25 blocks leading the Lady Monsters to a 5-5 record so far this season.
As a freshman, Willis earned ACCAC First Team and NJCAA DI All-Region Team. She ranked No. 1 with 127 block assists, No. 2 with 141 total blocks, and No. 3 with an average of 1.37 blocks per set.
Volleyball finished 3-1 in the Dalton Overstreet Invitational in Prescott. The Lady Gila Monsters defeated No. 9 Laramie County CC 3-0 (25-19, 27-25, 29-27). They lost to No. 13 New Mexico Military Institute 1-3 (19-25, 26-24, 22-25, 16-25).
On Monday, Eastern went 1-1 in their home opener. The lost to Utah State University-Eastern 0-3 (19-25, 23-25, 22-25) in the first match but bounced back in the evening match to defeat Pima 3-1 (25-13, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19).
They are on the road again this weekend traveling to Yuma to play SAGU American Indian College on Friday Sep. 6 and West Coast Baptist College on Saturday Sep. 7, both games at 5:00 p.m. They Return home on Sep. 10 for a game against Arizona Western at 7:00 p.m.