Eight Safford High School track and field athletes who participated in the USA Track & Field (USATF) Arizona Association Junior Olympic Championships on June 17 and 18 at Mesa Community College took a step closer to an opportunity to compete for national titles.
Mia Abalos, Payton Abalos, Marley Jurado, Grady Lackner, Matt Madrid, Tristan Flores, Noah Gonzales and Dane Jacobson all earned the right in Mesa to compete in the USATF Junior Olympic Region 10 championships July 6-9 in Albuquerque, N.M.
The Safford athletes all competed as members of the Do-Right Educational Sports Program, a club team based in Phoenix.
Mia Abalos, competing in the 17-18 age division, qualified in high jump, javelin and the 4X400 relay. Her sister, Payton, qualified in high jump in the 13-14 age division.
Marley Jurado’s second-place finish among 15- and 16-year-olds in the triple jump also earned a trip to the regional meet.
The five Safford boys who qualified all competed in the 15-16 age division. They each qualified for multiple events, led by Matthew Madrid, who placed in the 4X100 and 4X400 relays, as well as in the triple jump and the 400-meter hurdles.
Madrid will be joined in Albuquerque by teammates Grady Lackner (4X100, 4X400 and 400M), Tristan Flores, (4X100 and 4X400), Noah Gonzales (4X100 and 4X400) and Dane Jacobson (high jump and 4X100).
The Region 10 meet will determine qualifiers for the 2023 USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships on July 24-30 in Eugene, Ore. Last year, three Safford athletes earned spots in the national meet, including Madrid, who qualified in two events.