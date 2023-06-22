Eight Safford High School track and field athletes who participated in the USA Track & Field (USATF) Arizona Association Junior Olympic Championships on June 17 and 18 at Mesa Community College took a step closer to an opportunity to compete for national titles.

Mia Abalos, Payton Abalos, Marley Jurado, Grady Lackner, Matt Madrid, Tristan Flores, Noah Gonzales and Dane Jacobson all earned the right in Mesa to compete in the USATF Junior Olympic Region 10 championships July 6-9 in Albuquerque, N.M.

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

Tags

Load comments