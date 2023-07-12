Eight Safford High members of the Do-Right Educational Sports Program club team qualified for the 2023 USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships July 24-30 in Eugene, Ore. They are, from left: Payton Abalos, Dane Jacobson, Tristan Flores, Matthew Madrid, Grady Lackner, Marley Jurado and Noah Gonzales.
All eight Safford High School athletes who participated in a recent USA Track & Field regional competition in Albuquerque, N.M., have qualified for the organization’s national championship meet later this month in Eugene, Ore.
Mia Abalos, Payton Abalos, Marley Jurado, Grady Lackner, Matt Madrid, Tristan Flores, Noah Gonzales and Dane Jacobson, all representing the Phoenix-based Do-Right Educational Sports Program club team, earned their right to compete for a national title at the USATF Junior Olympic Region 10 championships July 6-9.
Mia Abalos, competing in the girls 17-18 division, qualified with third-place finishes in javelin and high jump, while her younger sister, Payton, moved on in the 13-14 division with a 1.40-meter mark in the high jump. Teammate Jurado qualified in the 15-16 division by hopping, skipping and jumping 9.43 meters in the triple jump.
The five Safford boys who went to Albuquerque all competed in the 15-16 division. Four of them — Lackner, Flores, Madrid and Gonzales — qualified as members of the first-place 4x400 relay team. Their winning time was 3:27.55. Gonzales did not run, but he qualified as the team’s alternate.
Flores, Lackner, Madrid, Gonzales and Jacobson also qualified as a team in the 4x100 relay.
Jacobson also qualified with a personal-best 7.60-meter leap in the high jump, while Lackner did the same with his own personal best of 58.85 seconds in the 400-meter run.
Madrid will be competing in four events in Eugene. In addition to his relay events, he’ll be participating in the 400-meter hurdles and the triple jump. Madrid posted a personal best in Albuquerque with a mark of 12.25 meters in the triple jump.
The 2023 USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships will be held July 24-30 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.
Individuals or organizations interested in helping sponsor the team’s travel can contact Safford track coach Herman “B.B.” Andrews Sr. at (928) 651-3422.
Last year, three Safford athletes earned spots in the national meet, including Madrid, who qualified in two events.