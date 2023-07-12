Do-Right track team members

Eight Safford High members of the Do-Right Educational Sports Program club team qualified for the 2023 USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships July 24-30 in Eugene, Ore. They are, from left: Payton Abalos, Dane Jacobson, Tristan Flores, Matthew Madrid, Grady Lackner, Marley Jurado and Noah Gonzales. 

 PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER

All eight Safford High School athletes who participated in a recent USA Track & Field regional competition in Albuquerque, N.M., have qualified for the organization’s national championship meet later this month in Eugene, Ore.

Mia Abalos, Payton Abalos, Marley Jurado, Grady Lackner, Matt Madrid, Tristan Flores, Noah Gonzales and Dane Jacobson, all representing the Phoenix-based Do-Right Educational Sports Program club team, earned their right to compete for a national title at the USATF Junior Olympic Region 10 championships July 6-9.

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

Tags

Load comments