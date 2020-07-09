Former Safford High School quarterback Mason Duros is taking his talents to Ripon, Wisconsin.
Duros, 18, signed his letter of intent on May 30 to play football for Ripon College.
"One of the reasons I choose Ripon College was due to Head Coach Ron Ernst. He was nothing but great to me during the recruiting process," Duros said. "After I visited the campus last summer, I liked the location and what the school offered for academics and football."
Duros has been playing football since he was five-years-old and being able to play football at the college level has always been his goal.
While growing up, Duros said Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre inspired him. Duros said he loved how he can throw the ball and the toughness and determination he brought to the game.
"When I got the offer to play at Ripon College, I got a little emotional because I made a dream become a reality. I've been working hard ever since I was a kid at the quarterback position, and I'm just blessed to be able to play at the next level."
Duros also played three years of varsity basketball for the Bulldogs and four years of varsity baseball.
Duros plans on majoring in sports management.
"I would love to stick with the game of football after college, either being a sports agent or a high school football coach in Texas," he said.