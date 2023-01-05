Quadre Mosley

Quadre Mosley

Former Eastern Arizona College football standout Quandre Mosely enjoyed a cup of coffee on an NFL roster, as they say, when he was promoted from the New England Patriots’ practice squad for Jan. 1's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Mosley, 23, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound defensive back out of Brunswick, Ga., played two years for the Gila Monsters before transferring to the University of Kentucky in 2019. He played three seasons for the Wildcats, compiling 69 tackles, three interceptions and 10 passes defensed.

