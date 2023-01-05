Former Eastern Arizona College football standout Quandre Mosely enjoyed a cup of coffee on an NFL roster, as they say, when he was promoted from the New England Patriots’ practice squad for Jan. 1's game against the Miami Dolphins.
Mosley, 23, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound defensive back out of Brunswick, Ga., played two years for the Gila Monsters before transferring to the University of Kentucky in 2019. He played three seasons for the Wildcats, compiling 69 tackles, three interceptions and 10 passes defensed.
Unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft, Mosley has bounced around the league as a practice squad player since being signed by the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent in May. After being released at the end of training camp, he had short stints with Seattle and Tampa Bay before joining New England on Dec. 5.
Mosley saw no action in the Patriots’ 23-21 win over the Dolphins. He was reassigned to the practice squad on Jan. 2.
Nevertheless, the brief promotion made Mosley the first former Gila Monster to appear on an NFL roster since Adarius Taylor last played for the Carolina Panthers in November 2020. He may also be the last one to do it, given EAC dropped its football program after the 2018 season.
The most famous former Gila Monster to play in the NFL? That would be former New York Jets defensive end Mark Gastineau. The five-time Pro Bowler and founder of the now-outlawed “sack dance,” Gastineau owned the single-season league record for sacks (22) for 17 seasons.
The record, 22.5 sacks, is now shared by New York Giants Hall-of-Famer Michael Strahan and current Pittsburgh star T.J. Watt.