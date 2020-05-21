Fort Thomas guard Malachi Rogers is taking his game to Bellingham, Washington.
Rogers, 18, signed his letter of intent May 15 to play basketball for Northwest Indian College.
"I chose NIC because Washington State is a nice place, but mainly I wanted to experience being in another state and playing at the next level," said Rogers. "When I spoke to the coach and he offered me a scholarship, it was unreal and it felt like a dream."
Rogers and his basketball teammates took home the 2019-20 1A state championship. He was named the game's most valuable player and he also earned the 1A conference and 1A East Region Player of the Year award.
"I have not chosen a major yet, but sports medicine sounds like it would be a lot of fun," he said.