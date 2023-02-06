The Fort Thomas Apaches knocked down key outside shots to open the 1A Copper/East Super Regional championship against top-seeded Hayden Lobos and never looked back.
The Apaches triumphed 70-55 in front of a capacity crowd at Jerry W. Hancock Gymnasium.
“It was a tough one, but we pulled it out,” said Fort Thomas head coach Matthew Dona. “My boys played good; we executed, and they played aggressive, especially on defense.”
Tyler Black knocked down the second of two free throws to open scoring. Brandon Garner came up with a steal and bucket for the Lobos. After that, the Apaches hit four straight three-pointers, two from Michael Stanley and one each from Jayshawn Rambler and Damare Dosela, for a 15-6 lead.
Ahead 23-12, Rambler scored on a drive with 40 seconds left in the opening quarter. Fort Thomas led 23-12 after one quarter.
With 7:01 left in the first half, Justin Olivar drained a three-pointer for a 13-point Fort Thomas lead. Channing Wilson added a transition lay-up but from there, the Lobos started to rally. They scored the next eight points.
Carmelo Robertson ended the Apaches’ drought with a drive to the basket with 2:21 left in the half. Hayden added another jumper before the half and trailed 30-23 heading into the locker room.
The third quarter was an even match of offensive power between the two teams. Fort Thomas got on the board first when Black scored a lay-up after an Olivar steal. Stanley added another triple and Dosela scored on a drive.
With 5:17 left in the third, Black had another jumper for a 39-29 lead. Although the Apaches extended their lead to as much as 14, the Hayden Lobos narrowed the difference to 48-39 by the end of the third.
To start the fourth, Fort Thomas kicked it into high gear. Robertson scored on a steal and basket, Rambler added a drive, Stanley nailed another three-pointer, Robertson and Black added back-to-back drives to open up a 59-41 advantage with 4:37 left in the game.
Fort Thomas cruised the rest of the way.
Leading the Apaches were Rambler and Dosela with 13 points each, Stanley had 12; Olivar, 11, and Black, 10.
Fort Thomas will face off against Joseph City Wednesdayh at 7 p.m. in the first round of the 1A state tournament. If they win, they will face the winner of St. David/Desert Heights on Feb. 11 at the higher seed’s gym.