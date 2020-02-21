PRESCOTT VALLEY — Fort Thomas was too much for Patagonia Union in the 1A quarterfinals, as the Apaches ended the Lobos’ season.
Fort Thomas defeated Patagonia Union, 77-48.
“I think we did pretty good tonight. We're moving the ball, being able to talk on defense, putting more pressure on them and getting more steals,” said Fort Thomas’ Brad Johnson.
Johnson and teammate Malachi Rogers both had 18 points in the game, with a total of four Apaches finishing in double digits.
The Apaches’ fast-paced offense and half-court pressure defense were too much to handle for the Lobos, as the Apaches were knocking down 3-point shots left and right and scoring off Lobos’ turnovers.
The Lobos’ Santiny Aguilar had a team-high of 18 points.
“I felt like we had a good first half but towards the second half, we got down on ourselves. We just let ourselves go and couldn’t keep up,” Aguilar said.
No. 1 Fort Thomas will play No. 4 Baboquivari in the semifinals Friday, Feb. 21, at 3:30 p.m. at Yavapai Community College.
Baboquivari 52, Duncan 38
No. 5 Duncan took a beating in the quarterfinals, as No.4 Baboquivari shut Duncan down in the first quarter with a 13-0 run.
“On offense, if we could get that first quarter that would have helped, and we did well on defense. This being my last high school game, I feel amazing because last year we ended the season with 12 wins and this year we finished with 21 wins. What an incredible way to step it up from last year,” said senior Cliff Hansen.
The ‘Kats’ Couan Jensen had a team-high 13 points, and the Warriors Kota Benson had a game-high 20 points.
1A Girls
The No. 6 Lady Apaches upset No. 3 Lady Frogs in the quarterfinals sending Fort Thomas into the final four.
Fort Thomas defeated Salome, 45-31, on Thursday night.
“We were well rested and fed. We been talking about this and this is what the season comes down to. They worked hard and were mentally ready,” said Fort Thomas head coach Lee Haws.
The Apaches’ Chase Stanley had a game-high 18 points.
After being down by 3 points at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Apaches rallied and never looked back as they outplayed the Frogs in a one-dimensional game.
The Apaches’ Kyia Haws was crashing the boards and putting the ball in the hoop as she finished the night with a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
No. 6 Fort Thomas will look for another upset victory as they face No. 2 Rock Point on Friday, at 5 p.m., at Yavapai Community College.
In other playoff action:
2A Boys
No. 6 Pima plays No. 11 St. Johns on Friday, at 4:30 p.m., at Bradshaw Mountain High School.
No. 15 Thatcher plays No. 2 Scottsdale Christian on Friday, at 12:30 p.m., at the Findlay Toyota Center
2A Girls
No. 8 Pima plays No. 9 St. John Paul II on Friday, Feb. 21, at 3 p.m. at Bradshaw Mountain High School.
No. 3 Thatcher plays No. 14 Phoenix Christian on Friday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m. at the Findlay Toyota Center.
No. 15 Morenci plays No. 2 Bisbee on Friday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. at Prescott High School.