Hailey Hinton takes the serve from the Duncan Lady Wildkats and puts it into play for her teammates. The Apaches lost the first game 25-17, but stormed back to win the final three games 25-22, 25-27 and 25-14, moving them to 8-1 on the season.
Hailey Hinton and Cheyenne Duane both go down low to bump the ball, served squarely between them, back into play.
Photos by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
Cheyenne Duane sends a hard hit ball back over the net at the Wildkats Tuesday night.
Sophomore Karly Coats puts the ball into play Tuesday night as the Lady Wildkats hosted the Fort Thomas Lady Apaches. Duncan won the first game, 25-17, but lost the final three, 25-21,25-17 and 25-14.
Nikki Golanka, Duncan senior, receives this ball from the Lady Apaches and bumps it up for her teammates.
Fort Thomas' Kerstynn Bryce punches the ball over the net.
Duncan junior Kaylee Kempton punches the ball just over the Lady Apaches at the net.
Emily Kempton drives the ball hard over the fingertips of Fort Thomas defenders.
Kyanna Lacey, who was the barrel player Tuesday night, takes the ball coming over the net and keeps it in play
The Duncan Wildkats and the Fort Thomas Lady Apaches met up Tuesday night for a non-region match up between the region 1A South rivals, the outcome having no bearing on the regional standings of either team.
The Wildkats got off to an aggressive start in the early part of Game One. Duncan took a 5-2 led, at which time Fort Thomas Coach Islynne Kelliher called for a time out, but the Wildkats continued to pull away, maintaining a six to seven-point led through out the game, ending at 25-17.
The second game was a much closer contest, with the score tied seven times. After a tie at 8 points each, Duncan put up six unanswered points, building a 14-8 advantage. The Apaches regrouped and went on an eight-to-two-point scoring run tying the score again at 16. At this point Duncan Coach Sandy French called time-out. The teams would tie things up three more times, the last tie score coming at 18 each. Fort Thomas managed to score the seven points needed to reach 25 while Duncan could only put up three points to reach 21.
In Game Three the Lady Apaches built a 8-2 margin early, but Duncan managed a tie at 8-8. Duncan pulled ahead 13-9 before Fort Thomas could match that score. The two teams tied things up again at 15, but the Apaches were able to add the 10 points needed for the win and DHS could only add two more points, 25-17.
In the final game of the night Duncan got out in front by a margin of 5-3 before Fort Thomas put together a 13-5 run, 16-10. Down the stretch the Apaches picked up the nine points needed to reach 25 and DHS could only add four. Final, 25-14.
Duncan is now 1-3, with three more non-region match-ups prior to meeting Valley Union on October 14 to start their region play.
The Apaches are 8-1 and they will face St. David to begin 1A South Region play on October 7.