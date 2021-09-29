The Duncan Wildkats and the Fort Thomas Lady Apaches met up Tuesday night for a non-region match up between the region 1A South rivals, the outcome having no bearing on the regional standings of either team.

The Wildkats got off to an aggressive start in the early part of Game One. Duncan took a 5-2 led, at which time Fort Thomas Coach Islynne Kelliher called for a time out, but the Wildkats continued to pull away, maintaining a six to seven-point led through out the game, ending at 25-17.

The second game was a much closer contest, with the score tied seven times. After a tie at 8 points each, Duncan put up six unanswered points, building a 14-8 advantage. The Apaches regrouped and went on an eight-to-two-point scoring run tying the score again at 16. At this point Duncan Coach Sandy French called time-out. The teams would tie things up three more times, the last tie score coming at 18 each. Fort Thomas managed to score the seven points needed to reach 25 while Duncan could only put up three points to reach 21.

In Game Three the Lady Apaches built a 8-2 margin early, but Duncan managed a tie at 8-8. Duncan pulled ahead 13-9 before Fort Thomas could match that score. The two teams tied things up again at 15, but the Apaches were able to add the 10 points needed for the win and DHS could only add two more points, 25-17.

In the final game of the night Duncan got out in front by a margin of 5-3 before Fort Thomas put together a 13-5 run, 16-10. Down the stretch the Apaches picked up the nine points needed to reach 25 and DHS could only add four. Final, 25-14.

Duncan is now 1-3, with three more non-region match-ups prior to meeting Valley Union on October 14 to start their region play.

The Apaches are 8-1 and they will face St. David to begin 1A South Region play on October 7.

