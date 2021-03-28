The Fort Thomas girls' basketball team was honored Saturday with a parade in Bylas. The Lady Apaches defeated the Mogollon Mustangs 56-29 March 16 to become the 1A state champs.
Fort Thomas Championship Team parade
