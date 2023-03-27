Kobe Peason

Fort Thomas' Kobe Pearson takes a cut against Hayden. 

 PHOTO AARON TOHTSONI

The Fort Thomas Apaches suffered a 15-0 region loss to the Hayden Lobos last week at home.

“I am very pleased with our team’s effort,” said Fort Thomas head coach Sam Diaz. “We played a great team and faced one our best pitchers all year. The scoreboard does not reflect our team’s effort.”

Tags

Load comments