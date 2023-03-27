The Fort Thomas Apaches suffered a 15-0 region loss to the Hayden Lobos last week at home.
“I am very pleased with our team’s effort,” said Fort Thomas head coach Sam Diaz. “We played a great team and faced one our best pitchers all year. The scoreboard does not reflect our team’s effort.”
Hayden jumped out to a 3-0 after the first inning. They then added six more runs in the top of the second inning for a commanding 9-0 lead. The Lobos scored six more runs in the fourth to end the game after keeping Fort Thomas scoreless in the bottom of the inning.
“I told the kids that I don’t care about the score at the end of the game or our record, but I do care that we are getting better and not giving up,” said Diaz. “We’ve won two games this season and have not won any the last three or four years.”
Diaz pointed out that Fort Thomas plays in a tough 1A East Region that features not just Hayden but Lincoln Prep, Mogollon and Superior. The last few seasons, Diaz has served as the assistant coach for the Fort Thomas, but he stepped into the role of head coach this season.
“Some notable names are Allen Gilbert, who has been pitching the ball, and Anthony Bonilla, is playing out of his mind this year and doing great things for us,” Diaz said.
Fort Thomas is 2-6 on the season as they head to the Epic Tourneys Baseball Classic this weekend.