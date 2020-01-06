FORT THOMAS — Fort Thomas High School football players received 1A South All-Region first and second recognitions as well as honorable mentions.
Fort Thomas senior Todd Stringfellow earned region player of the year and region offensive player of the year. Stringfellow finished the season with 2,577 passing yards, 35 touchdown passes, and a 116.5 quarterback rating.
Named to the All-Region first team was: Jeremiah Bulli (defensive lineman), Zack Walker, (linebacker), Christian Titla (offensive lineman) and Darius Antonio (receivers/tight end).
Walker finished the season with a total of 68 tackles and three sacks.
Named to All-Region second team was: Antonio (defensive backs), Colby Pino (defensive lineman), Terrold Robertson (linebacker), Jaden Preston (offensive lineman) and Darien Mccabe (receivers/tight end).
Isaiah Dona earned honorable mention at receivers/tight ends, and Ramont Talgo was honorable mention at defensive lineman.