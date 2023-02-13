Fort Thomas 2022-23 girls basketball team

The Fort Thomas High School Lady Apaches have navigated the first two rounds of the 1A state basketball tournament to advance to Friday's semifinal round.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Fort Thomas Lady Apaches are headed back to the 1A state tournament semifinals after defeating the Dishchii’bikoh Lady Wildcats and the Williams Lady Vikings last week at home.

The Lady Apaches will square off against the top-ranked Rock Point Lady Cougars in a rematch of last year’s state title game.

