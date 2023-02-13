The Fort Thomas Lady Apaches are headed back to the 1A state tournament semifinals after defeating the Dishchii’bikoh Lady Wildcats and the Williams Lady Vikings last week at home.
The Lady Apaches will square off against the top-ranked Rock Point Lady Cougars in a rematch of last year’s state title game.
“It was a good start to the state tournament,” said Fort Thomas head coach Lee Haws, following a 56-38 win over the Lady Wildcats in the first round of the 1A state tournament. “This is what our team is capable of as long as we stay focus and work together.”
Fort Thomas and Dishchii’bikoh battled early in the game. A corner three-pointer from Alexis Benally gave the Lady Apaches an early 6-2 edge. With 2:04 left in the opening quarter, Raeleigh Hawkins scored on a baseline drive for a 9-4 advantage, but the Lady Wildcats quickly tied the game with a three-pointer and a pair of free throws.
In the final minute, the Lady Apaches created breathing room after a pair of Benally free throws, an Elly Gilbert putback and a three-point play Benally for a 16-9 first-quarter lead.
Tyesha Wilson added two quick buckets to open the second quarter. Dishchii’bikoh got on the board with 6:07 remaining in the second quarter with a putback followed by another basket to cut the Fort Thomas lead to seven.
Shoogie Bryce knocked down one of two free throws to start an 11-0 run. During the run, Wilson buried a three-pointer; Gilbert scored down low; Jayla Wilson added a steal and basket, and Wilson added a putback for a 31-13 lead.
Kelsey Lane knocked down a three-pointer for Dishchii’bikoh but Hawkins added another lay up for a 33-16 halftime lead.
Fort Thomas coasted in the second half en route to an easy first-round win. In the state quarterfinals, the Lady Apaches defeated fifth-seeded Williams 61-54 to set up the semifinal clash with the Lady Cougars.
The 1A state semifinals will be Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.