The Fort Thomas girls basketball team fought hard and came within one victory of a state title last weekend.

On Friday, Fort Thomas girls basketball hosted Leading Edge Academy-Gilbert 58-41 to advance to the state championship.

The Apaches played against Rock Point in the 1A state playoffs on Saturday, and lost 64-43 in the state championship.

With the loss, Fort Thomas ends the year 17-1 overall record in non-invitational play.

On the boy’s side, Elijah Nozie earned second team 1A South honors this season.

Up next for Fort Thomas is spring sports with baseball and softball traveling to Desert Christian on March 3, to take on the Eagles.

Fort Thomas hosts their first baseball and softball games on March 8 against the Superior Panthers.

Both are scheduled for a 3:30 first pitch.

