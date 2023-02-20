Kaylee Benally

Fort Thomas' Kaylee Benally drives to the basket during Saturday's 1A semifinal game against Rock Point.

 PHOTO AARON TOHTSONI

The Fort Thomas Lady Apaches’ season ended in the semifinals of the 1A playoffs against the top-ranked Rock Point Cougars, 59-35.

"We were down 10 at halftime," said Fort Thomas head coach Lee Haws. "I didn’t think we played well offensively but we played OK to keep it close but in the second half their shots were going for them, and we weren’t getting anything. The fouls switched and frustration set in and we couldn’t get into an offensive rhythm.”

