The Fort Thomas Lady Apaches’ season ended in the semifinals of the 1A playoffs against the top-ranked Rock Point Cougars, 59-35.
"We were down 10 at halftime," said Fort Thomas head coach Lee Haws. "I didn’t think we played well offensively but we played OK to keep it close but in the second half their shots were going for them, and we weren’t getting anything. The fouls switched and frustration set in and we couldn’t get into an offensive rhythm.”
The Lady Apaches got on board first with an inside basket by Elly Gilbert and a pair of free throws from Jayla Wilson, but Rock Point's Arianne Begay scored on a putback while being fouled. She completed a three-point play.
Wilson responded with a drive to the basket, but Taylyn Woody scored another putback. Rock Point tied the game on a free throw but with 4:12 left in the first quarter, Tyesha Wilson buried a three-pointer to bring the Apache crowd to life.
Begay went to work and scored five points to give Rock Point a 11-10 lead. The Lady Cougars scored inside to go up 13-10 with just over a minute left in the first. With 19 seconds left, Begay knocked down another three-pointer.
To start the second quarter, Jayla nabbed back-to-back steals and knocked down jumpers for to close within two. She missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity and Begay responded with a basket on the other end.
Gilbert was fouled with 6:15 remaining in the half and knocked down a pair of free throws to get the Lady Apaches within 18-16. However, back-to-back treys from Begay pushed the Cougars to a 24-16 lead.
Down 10, Fort Thomas stayed in the game with free throws off Lady Cougar fouls. A drive by Tyesha cut the Lady Cougar lead to six, but Begay scored twice to end the half.
Tyesha opened the second half with a three-pointer but Begay responded with a trey of her own. The Lady Apaches got the margin down to eight a couple of times, the last on a Kaylee Benally drive. At the end of the third quarter, Fort Thomas trailed 44-31.
“We had it and it was our hands,” said Jayla, after the game. “They were aggressive and a great team. They’re undefeated for a reason.”
The Lady Apaches finished the season 27-7 and made a third straight Final Four appearance. Fort Thomas loses McKenna Rogers, Kenia McCabe, Haleigh Kitcheyan, Kayrie Kindelay Shoogie Bryce and Gilbert to graduation.
“It really sucks losing your senior year, but it was a great season,” said Gilbert. “Not going to lie: At the beginning of the season, I didn’t think we would make this far, but I am really happy we did.”