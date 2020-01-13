THATCHER — Arizona Interscholastic Association rankings have come out for the first time this prep basketball season.
For 1A girls basketball, Fort Thomas is ranked No.9 with a 4-3 record and No.1 in the 1A East Division. Duncan is ranked No.19 with a 4-4 record and No. 4 in the 1A East Division.
For 2A girls basketball, Pima is ranked No. 13 with a 4-2 record and No. 2 in the 2A East Division. Thatcher is ranked No.14 with a 4-2 record and No. 3 in the 2A East Division. Morenci is ranked No. 20 with a 2-3 record and No. 4 in the 2A East Division.
For 3A basketball, Safford is ranked No. 24 with a 1-3 record and No. 5 in the 3A South Division.