Vivianna Talgo, Angel Wright, Cassidy Wakefield

Fort Thomas’ Vivianna Talgo (23) and Angel Wright (5) look to box out Thatcher’s Cassidy Wakefield (11) in the second half of a game in the 2019 EAC Holiday Tournament.

 Ricky Crisp Photo/Eastern Arizona Courier//

THATCHER — Arizona Interscholastic Association rankings have come out for the first time this prep basketball season.

For 1A girls basketball, Fort Thomas is ranked No.9 with a 4-3 record and No.1 in the 1A East Division. Duncan is ranked No.19 with a 4-4 record and No. 4 in the 1A East Division.

For 2A girls basketball, Pima is ranked No. 13 with a 4-2 record and No. 2 in the 2A East Division. Thatcher is ranked No.14 with a 4-2 record and No. 3 in the 2A East Division. Morenci is ranked No. 20 with a 2-3 record and No. 4 in the 2A East Division.

For 3A basketball, Safford is ranked No. 24 with a 1-3 record and No. 5 in the 3A South Division.

