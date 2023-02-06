FORT THOMAS — The Fort Thomas Lady Apaches had another barnburner classic with the Joseph City Wildcats but emerged victorious 37-33 at Jerry W. Hancock Gymnasium in the championship game of the 1A Copper/East Super Regional Tournament.
“It was about what I expected it to be,” said Fort Thomas head coach Lee Haws. “The girls played hard, but it came down to a couple of plays. It was a good defensive game but an offensive struggle game.”
It was a back-and-forth battle from the outset with both teams trading baskets and neither able to hold the lead. With less than three minutes left in the opening quarter, the Lady Apaches turned a 6-5 deficit into a four-point lead off a Kaylee Benally three-pointer and a steal and lay up from Tyesha Wilson.
Joseph City ended the quarter on a 6-0 run to take a slim 12-10 lead after the first quarter.
After a quick score by Joseph City, Wilson buried a trey to keep Fort Thomas within striking distance. Midway through the second quarter, Benally added a jumper and Elly Gilbert scored on a breakaway basket for a 17-16 lead.
Joseph City’s Kate Edwards scored on a jumper to re-take the lead with 3:22 left in the half. Wilson took advantage of a one-and-one opportunity a few minutes later. Fort Thomas added to their lead in the final seconds of the half when Haleigh Kitcheyan buried a triple.
The Lady Apaches led 22-18 at the break.
Gilbert scored early in the third, but the Lady Wildcats responded with a 6-0 run to knot the score at 24-all. Joseph City added three more points for a 27-24 lead.
Wilson and Gilbert retook the lead after a free throw by Wilson and trey from Gilbert. However, the two teams were tied at 28 heading into the fourth quarter.
Fort Thomas used a 7-2 lead to take a 35-30 lead midway through the fourth quarter. During the run, Gilbert completed a three-point play, Wilson scored, and Benally added a put-back.
Clinging to a 35-33 lead with 17 seconds remaining, Gilbert missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity, but Shoogie Bryce came up with a key offensive rebound. Wilson was fouled with 13 seconds left and sank both foul shots for the game's final score.
Wilson led the Lady Apaches with 15 points while Gilbert added 10.
The Lady Apaches were scheduled to open the 1A State tournament Tuesday against the Dischbiikoh Lady Wildcats. If they advance, they will host the winner of Williams/Red Mesa on Feb. 10 at Fort Thomas High School.