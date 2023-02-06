FORT THOMAS — The Fort Thomas Lady Apaches had another barnburner classic with the Joseph City Wildcats but emerged victorious 37-33 at Jerry W. Hancock Gymnasium in the championship game of the 1A Copper/East Super Regional Tournament.

“It was about what I expected it to be,” said Fort Thomas head coach Lee Haws. “The girls played hard, but it came down to a couple of plays. It was a good defensive game but an offensive struggle game.”

