The regular season for winter sports has finished for Fort Thomas basketball, but the girls team is just getting started.

Monday, Fort Thomas’s girls basketball team defeated the Patagonia Union Lobos 70-18.

“We are able to get into the passing lanes and get a lot of steals,” Fort Thomas coach Lee Haws said.

The boys fell to the Lobos 44-40.

Tuesday, Fort Thomas hosted their season finales for the boys and girls against Dishchii’bikoh.

The boys fell 52-43 to end their season 4-13, while the girls won 54-24.

Fort Thomas’s girls ended the regular season 17-1 overall and a perfect 16-0 in conference.

“Skill-wise, I have four or five girls that I believe are in the running for all-region recognition,” Haws said.”

The girls are currently placed first in the 1A state rankings.

On Wednesday, the girls host the Lincoln Prep Lightning in the play-in game. Tip-off is at 4:30 p.m.

