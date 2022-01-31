fort thomas bball 3 (copy)

Kerstynn Bryce, junior, pressures a ball handler in a game earlier this season.

 MARK LEVY EA COURIER FILE

It was another great week for Fort Thomas girls basketball as the team went 3-0.

“We run an up-tempo offense so we need to take the kick ahead pass,” girls basketball coach Lee Haws said. “The girls have done a good job at spreading the ball so this season has been fun.”

On Friday, the Apaches defeated the San Simon Longhorns 62-16.

Thursday saw the girls take down the Hayden Lobos on the road 60-23.

Fort Thomas defeated Duncan 57-25 last Monday.

The girls are currently 15-1 this season and first in the 1A state rankings.

At 12-0 in regional play, the girls are on top of the 3A South.

“It has been great because the girls have consistently found ways to win this season,” Haws said.

On the boy’s side, Fort Thomas defeated San Simon 47-34 on Jan. 28.

The boys were not so lucky on Thursday as Fort Thomas fell to Hayden 59-55.

Tuesday, the basketball teams hosted the Dishchii’bikoh Wildcats for senior night, after the paper went to press.

