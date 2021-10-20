The Lady Wildkats of Duncan made the trip to Fort Thomas to face the Lady Apaches Tuesday, Oct. 19 in a Region 1A South matchup. It took four hotly contested games for matters to finally be resolved and in the end the Lady Apaches prevailed, 25-23, 24-26, 25-14 and 25-18.
In the first game Laigha Rope went to the service line and put the ball into play for seven straight points, Duncan head coach Sandy French called time-out and from there the Lady Wildkats chopped away at the Fort Thomas advantage, tying the game at 13.
After two more Duncan points Fort Thomas coach Islynne Kelliher used her first time-out, now the Lady Apaches chipped away at the DHS lead, tying the score at 19-19; the final tie came at 23 a piece.
Fort Thomas managed to grab the final two points to take the first game, 25-23.
Duncan came out fired up for game number two and got out to an 8-2 lead at which time coach Kelliher stopped the action and regroup her team. Fort Thomas closed the gap to 10-6, but Duncan had the momentum and got out to a 21-14 lead.
A service ace by junior Cheyenne Duane started a Lady Apache 7-0 scoring run that tied the game at 21-21. Now it was time for Duncan’s coach French to stop the clock and regroup the troops. It was point-for-point until the final tie at 24, DHS picked the last two points to take the 26 -24 win.
With games tied at 1-1, the team tied the score at 7-7, before Fort Thomas got out in front, 14-9, at which point Duncan stopped the clock. It was point-for- point, but Duncan could not cut into the Lady Apache lead. At 19-14 the Apaches out-scored the Lady Wildkats 6-0 pick up game three, 25-24.
In the final game of the night Duncan got out to an early lead, with Fort Thomas catching them at 3-3. Fort Thomas went on a 6-1 scoring spree going up, 9-4. Leading 16-11 the Apaches watched DHS cut the lead to 16-14. A time-out slowed Duncan’s attack and kick-started the Lady Apaches, who picked up nine points and Duncan could only add four more points, final in the final game, 25-18.
Duncan is now 4-5 overall with a 2-2 mark in region 1A South. Fort Thomas is now #1 in the region with a 4-0 record, perfect 10-0 in conference play and 13-1 overall.