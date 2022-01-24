Purchase Access

Last week, the Fort Thomas girls basketball team kept their momentum going as they won three games by double-digits.

Friday, the girls basketball team traveled to Joseph City and defeated the Wildcats 73-55, extending their winning streak to nine games.

Thursday, Pima’s girls basketball team defeated St. David 51-39.

On Tuesday, the girls basketball team defeated Valley Union 63-15.

The girls basketball team is currently first in the 1A state rankings, with a perfect 11-0 conference record.

The Apaches are also first in the 1A South region at 2-0, leading St. David by one game.

Fort Thomas’s boys basketball team lost to Joseph City 88-33 last Friday.

With the loss, the boys drop to 3-7 in conference play this season and 3-9 overall.

The teams faced Duncan on Monday night after the paper went to press.

Fort Thomas returns to the hardwood on Thursday when both teams travel to Hayden High School to take on the Lobos.

The Apaches next home game is scheduled for Friday when the boys and girls host San Simon.

Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. for the girls and 2:30 for the boys.

