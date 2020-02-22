PRESCOTT — Fort Thomas Apaches fans waited in line for five hours to sell out the gymnasium to watch their team put on another dominant performance.
Fort Thomas dismantled Baboquivari, 78-62, in the 1A semifinals on Friday night, earning the Apaches a trip to the finals.
‘We feel great. The other team thought they were going to beat us, but we just came out strong, played our game and did what our coach told us to do,” said Fort Thomas’ Skylar Kindelay.
Kindelay finished the game with 16 points.
The Apaches got their payback win against the Warriors, avenging Fort Thomas’ only home loss of the season.
Fort Thomas came out with guns blazing, holding Baboquivari to 2 first-quarter points during a 23-2 scoring run.
The Apaches were getting things done on both sides of the ball and forced 19 Warriors turnovers in the game. The Warriors offense struggled against the Apaches’ full-court trap and were forced to take difficult shots throughout the game.
The crowd went crazy as Fort Thomas went into halftime with a 45-21 lead. The Apaches never looked back and steamrolled their way to the state championship.
Fort Thomas’ starting five all scored in double-digits. Apaches point guard Malachi Rogers had 16 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and nine steals; while Latrell Titla had a double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.
The Warriors’ Lucas Jose finished with a team-high 14 points.
No. 1 Fort Thomas plays No. 3 North Valley Christian for the 1A State Championship on Saturday, at 5:30 p.m., at the Findlay Toyota Center.
1A Girls
The No. 6 Lady Apaches season came to an end when they lost to No. 2 Rock Point, 45-41, in the semifinals.
2A Girls
The No. 15 Lady Wildcats gave the No. 2 Lady Pumas a scare in the first round.
But Bisbee was able to rally late and hold on to defeat Morenci, 51-40, on Friday night in Prescott.
“I feel like we did the best that we could. If we didn’t dig ourselves in a hole, we could have taken the game,” said Morenci’s Destanee Marquez.
The Wildcats’ Zenayah Cortez had a team-high 16 points.
After being down by 5 points midway through the first quarter, the Wildcats roared their way back and took a 13-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Pumas and ‘Cats exchanged baskets early on in the second quarter, but the Wildcats but were never able to break away and build a lead, forcing the Wildcats to play from behind.
The Pumas’ Gabby Lopez had a game-high 21 points, which helped her team advance to the quarterfinals.
No. 3 Thatcher took down No.14 Phoenix Christian, 62-33, on Friday, morning advancing them to the quarterfinals to play No. 6 San Carlos on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.
No. 8 Pima defeated No. 9 St. John Paul II, 48-38.
Pima will play No. 1 Camp Verde on Saturday at Yavapai College at 11:30 a.m.
2A Boys
No. 15 Thatcher lost to No. 2 Scottsdale Christian, 67-50.
No. 6 Pima defeated No. 11 St. Johns, 63-41.
Pima will play No. 3 Trivium Prep on Saturday at Yavapai College at 1 p.m.