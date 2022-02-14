Purchase Access

The Fort Thomas Apaches started off the postseason with another win.

The girls basketball team defeated Desert Christian 64-24 on Feb. 12 in the first round of the state playoffs, extending their winning streak to 18 games.

“They have been great at sharing the basketball and playing as a team,” girls basketball coach Lee Haws said. “We are hard to stop this way because the defense cannot key in on one player.”

The win came after the team defeated Lincoln Prep 60-19 on Feb. 9 to close out the regular season.

“A successful year to me is a year where the kids grow tremendously,” Haws said.

Sophomore Jasmine Olivar leads the Apaches with 16 points per game along with six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Next up for the Apaches is a match against Leading Edge Academy-Gilbert in the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on Friday.

