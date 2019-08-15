FORT THOMAS — Last Friday, Normisha Moses officially signed a letter of intent to play volleyball for SAGU American Indian College out of Phoenix.
According to the school’s website, “American Indian College (AIC) was originally founded in 1957 by missionary Alta Washburn, who saw the great need to prepare Native Americans for church ministry. During its years of development, AIC successfully added an associate’s degree in business and a bachelor’s degree in education. In 2016, AIC partnered with Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU), Waxahachie, Texas, becoming SAGU AIC.”
SAGU volleyball will play at Eastern Arizona College — at Thatcher High School, most likely — due to ongoing repairs to the EAC gymnasium — on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.