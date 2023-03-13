Raeleigh Hawkins

Fort Thomas freshman Raeleigh Hawkins corrals a ball against Mogollon.

The Fort Thomas Lady Apaches’ softball team dropped a doubleheader against the Heber Mogollon Lady Mustangs last week at home.

In the region games, the Lady Apaches fell 33-16 and 14-4.

McKenna Rogers

Fort Thomas senior hurler McKenna Rogers winds up against Mogollon.

