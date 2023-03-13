The Fort Thomas Lady Apaches’ softball team dropped a doubleheader against the Heber Mogollon Lady Mustangs last week at home.
In the region games, the Lady Apaches fell 33-16 and 14-4.
“It’s been a long day for the girls, and we struggled at the end,” said Fort Thomas head coach Loreal Jones. “It was good for our freshmen to because we have a big group coming up and it was good for them to work together, come out, play and get that experience.”
The Lady Apaches were missing a couple players during the game against Mogollon. Jones said Fort Thomas is still trying to find team footing with a large group of seniors and a large group of freshmen.
In game two, the Lady Mustangs grabbed an early 2-0 lead after one inning. In the second inning, Kaylee Benally hit a solo home run to close the deficit to one. In the top half of the third inning, Mogollon had another impressive offensive outing, scoring four runs for a 6-1 lead. In the bottom half of the inning, Fort Thomas’ Raeleigh Hawkins got on base with a single and eventually scored.
The Lady Apaches looked to battle back late in the fifth inning when Benally and Kassidy Pino crossed home plate, but Fort Thomas left the bases loaded. In the sixth, the Lady Apaches earned two quick outs, but Mogollon battled through and scored eight runs, ending the game.
“When we get straight two outs, they think the pitcher is going to get to it but they have to remember that they need to be ready on the field,” Jones said.
Pitcher McKenna Rogers, catcher Breena Black, Benally and Karlee Napier were a few players who stood out against Mogollon, but Jones said that any player that was on the field contributed to the team’s effort.